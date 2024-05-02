  • Business Business

Millions of households could soon see their power bills drop for the first time in years — here's why

"[The] build-out of utility-scale clean energy generation capacity is having a deep impact on the country's generation mix."

by Jeremiah Budin
"[The] build-out of utility-scale clean energy generation capacity is having a deep impact on the country's generation mix."

Photo Credit: iStock

Australian citizens and residents just got some good news, as officials have announced that millions of households should see their power bills drop in the coming year.

According to the Australian Energy Regulator, most households can expect price cuts of 0.4%-7.1%, while most small businesses can expect cuts between 0.3% and 9.7%, the Guardian reported.

"We've got reductions today for the first time in quite a while," energy minister Chris Bowen said. "That is an encouraging sign for Australian consumers."

After electricity costs rose in the last two years, the reductions are expected in part due to Australia increasing its share of renewable energy, such as wind, solar, and hydro.

Renewables generated one-third of all electricity in Australia during the first quarter of this year. Solar energy was up 13.5% from the same period last year, while wind was up 6.5%. These numbers "indicate that Australia's build-out of utility-scale clean energy generation capacity is having a deep impact on the country's generation mix," Reuters reported.

Until the end of 2020, renewable energy accounted for less than 20% of Australia's utility-generated electricity supply. However, in the last few years, renewable development has been sharply on the rise

Watch now: Alex Honnold test drives his new Rivian

Meanwhile, coal burning — the country's main source of energy — has been steadily falling, from more than 70% in 2020 to around 55% today. This was largely a result of societal and policy pressure to move away from dirty, polluting forms of energy.

Now, not only is the energy powering Australian homes less environmentally harmful, but it is also saving Australians money. If that trend continues, it can only mean good things. 

🗣️ Where does the majority of your home's electricity come from?

🔘 Statewide power company ⚡

🔘 Smaller local provider 🔌

🔘 Community solar 😎

🔘 Off-grid source 🔋

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Last year, there was a brief moment when nearly 100% of eastern Australia's power demand was met by renewables. In a country with so much sun and open space, it is not at all difficult to imagine solar and wind energy continuing to claim a bigger and bigger share.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

It's all part of Staples' strategy to finally offer a solution to a key part of the fragmented, often frustrating recycling experience in the U.S.
Business

Staples' new plan is to recycle nearly everything — and pay their customers for it

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x