Energy firm launches massive facility that will transform power grid: 'Landmark project'

Multinational assurance and risk management provider DNV has helped renewable energy leader Zelestra secure close to $300 million to channel towards the development of a massive solar facility in Chile, known as the Aurora project.

Financed by a range of major banks and grants, the Aurora project aims to launch a solar- and battery-powered hybrid farm in the Tarapacá Region, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

Its primary ambition to introduce stable nighttime power through renewable means aligns with Latin America's long-term intentions to replace dirty fuels altogether.

The agreement with Abastible — a market leader in liquified natural gas — is Aurora's first step for a clean energy transition.

Chile takes its renewable energy goals seriously, having already surpassed its 2030 targets for decarbonization, per Renewable Energy Magazine. Close to three-quarters of the nation's energy supply is currently derived from renewable sources. The Aurora project will only push those numbers even higher.

As our global energy demand rises with population growth and the evolution of industries, transitioning to renewable energy is becoming increasingly essential. Conventional combustion-based energy sources release planet-heating carbon pollution as part of their generation, contributing heavily to our unstable weather patterns and resource shortages.

Meanwhile, upping our clean energy possibilities can help decentralize our power grids, driving down commercial energy costs and making it easier and cheaper to support our planet.

Robin Whitlock at Renewable Energy Magazine noted that these solar-battery hybrid solutions "are proving to be game-changers in making renewable energy systems both clean and dependable."

"DNV is proud to support Zelestra in unlocking financing for this landmark project," said Santiago Blanco, DNV's executive vice president and regional director for Southern Europe, in a statement.

"Our data-driven approach demonstrates how tailored solutions can bridge the gap between ambitious climate targets and investable opportunities."

