Audi unveils impressive new model that could shake up market — here are the details

A new automaker in China is revolutionizing the EV industry with the debut of its electric SUV. The automaker, AUDI, a sub-brand of Audi launched in 2024, unveiled the E SUV Concept, reported CarNewsChina.com.

AUDI offers high-end luxury electric vehicles available only in China to fulfill Volkswagen's "In China for China" initiative. One of the main goals of the business strategy is to work with Chinese partners to "address software and connectivity issues."

The E SUV Concept was presented at the Guangzhou Auto Show and is expected to hit the market in early 2026. Some of the EV's highlights include 800V charging, digital rearview mirrors, and a 109 kWh battery.

