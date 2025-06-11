Teen students create revolutionary AI-powered app that could transform education: 'Remarkable ideas'

Four teenage students from a school in Ghayathi in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi are among the young people making an impact on the global stage.

Israa Ashraf, Almaha Almansoori, Fatma Hussen, and Jourey Abdullah — who called their team "Sustainability Heroes" — won a regional Earth Prize this year, representing the Middle East, according to a mid-April report from Gulf News. The annual competition celebrates youth-led environmental innovation around the world and has awarded the team $12,500 to further develop their idea.

Their concept? It's an app called EcoMind Academy that's powered by artificial intelligence to bring sustainability into the classroom. The tool is intended to be fun, interactive, and focused on action.

Seeking to transform the way students learn about topics like effective recycling, the app blends eco-conscious lessons into subjects like math and English, per Gulf News. EcoMind Academy uses gamified challenges to teach environmental awareness through everyday schoolwork.

Team leader Ashraf told the local outlet that the project goes beyond mere app development or any one classroom. "It's a movement empowering students to lead the way in sustainability," she said. "Our goal is to expand to government schools across the UAE and to neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman."

Backed by the Swiss nonprofit Earth Foundation, the Earth Prize was created to uplift young changemakers like these students — individuals stepping up early in life to tackle environmental issues with real solutions. "Together, we can turn these promising innovations into global environmental solutions," said Earth Foundation founder Peter McGarry in a statement about the 2025 competition.

The Sustainability Heroes don't plan to stop here. Using the cash prize, 15-year-old Ashraf told Gulf News, "we'll focus on developing AI-driven tools, creating impactful educational content, and building partnerships with schools to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders."

It's worth noting that the use of AI has been criticized for its substantial environmental impacts — the technology can use huge quantities of water to cool data centers and contributes to air pollution. AI may also hold the keys to some of the warming world's biggest problems, such as food insecurity, extreme weather preparation, and engaging with critical climate issues, as is the intention behind EcoMind Academy.

By tying lessons to real life and local culture, Ashraf and her team members plan to use their app not only to educate other young people about the planet but to help their peers feel confident, capable, and ready to take action.

That seems in alignment with McGarry's goals. "I invite everyone to engage with these remarkable ideas, support their implementation, and be inspired to take action in their own communities," he said.

Other winners of 2025's Earth Prize include a water decontamination project using light and plasma, an app connecting farmers and consumers to reduce food waste, and an electricity-free medical supply refrigerator.

