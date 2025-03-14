Homeowner reveals simple tip for lower costs and cleaner air in your home: 'You have a completely new house at this point'

Maintaining a healthy home environment often involves tasks that are easy to overlook. One such task is regularly changing your HVAC air filter.

DIY enthusiast Nik from Nik and Liv (@nikandliv.diy) emphasizes the importance of this simple yet crucial maintenance step.

#CleanAirTips #HealthyHome #HVACTips #BreatheEasy ♬ original sound - Nik and Liv DIY @nikandliv.diy Changing Air Filters— Let's Talk about It! Your air filters are the unsung heroes of your home! Keeping them clean isn't just about efficiency—it's about YOUR health. Here's why air quality matters, how to stay on top of it, and some pro tips for clean, fresh air! 👇 Why is air quality so important? Your air filter traps dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and even tiny bacteria. Without regular changes, these pollutants recirculate, worsening allergies, asthma, and even respiratory issues. Clean air = better sleep, healthier lungs, and happier life! 🔧 How to change your air filter (it's easy!): 1️⃣ Turn off your HVAC system. Safety first! 2️⃣ Locate the filter slot. Usually in the return vent or near the furnace. 3️⃣ Slide out the old filter. Check its size (it's printed on the frame). 4️⃣ Replace with a clean one. Make sure the airflow arrow matches the system direction! 🔁 When to replace? Every 2-3 months or potentially even more if you have pets, allergies, or live in a high-dust area. 💡 Pro Tips for Cleaner Air: ✔️ Use a filter with the right MERV rating (8–13 for most homes): • MERV 8: Good for basic filtration (dust & pollen). • MERV 11: Great for homes with pets. • MERV 13: Best for allergies and high air quality needs (captures bacteria & smoke). We use MERV 11-13 ✔️ Vacuum and dust your home weekly to reduce particles. ✔️ Use an air purifier for extra filtration. ✔️ Keep windows closed during high pollen or pollution days. 💰 Bonus: Changing filters also protects your HVAC system, saving you $$$ on repairs and energy bills! A dirty filter = more strain on your furnace and higher costs. We suggest ordering your filters on Amazon and setting the deliver frequency to every 3 months or less according to what is sufficient for your home! That way you won't forget! Check your filter today. Let's keep your home's air clean, fresh, and healthy! #AirQualityMatters

The scoop

In his video, Nik highlights that air filters trap dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and even tiny bacteria.

If you don't change these filters regularly, pollutants can recirculate in your home, potentially worsening allergies, asthma, and other respiratory issues.

He recommends replacing your air filter every two to three months or more frequently if you have pets, allergies, or live in a high-dust area.

He also provides a straightforward guide on how to change your air filter. The process involves turning off your HVAC system, locating the filter slot — usually in the return vent or near the furnace — sliding out the old filter, checking its size, and then replacing it with a clean one while ensuring the airflow arrow matches the system direction.

How it's helping

Regularly changing your HVAC filter offers multiple benefits beyond improving air quality.

It enhances the efficiency of your HVAC system, leading to potential savings on energy bills and reducing the likelihood of costly repairs.

Maintaining clean air filters also contributes to a healthier living environment by reducing airborne pollutants.

This practice aligns with broader efforts to create energy-efficient homes, as outlined in guides on making your house a smart home and weatherizing your house.

Simple actions such as replacing filters, upgrading home insulation, and optimizing energy use can lead to a cleaner, cooler future while lowering costs.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok community has responded positively to Nik's advice. Users have expressed their surprise at the impact regular filter changes have on air quality and HVAC efficiency, with some noting improvements in allergy symptoms and overall comfort at home. One user stated, "You have a completely new house at this point."

Incorporating regular HVAC filter changes into your home maintenance routine is a simple step that yields significant benefits. By doing so, you ensure cleaner air and a more efficient HVAC system and contribute to a healthier living environment, all while keeping costs down and making your home a more comfortable space.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.