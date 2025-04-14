Photo of billionaire's towering yacht sparks backlash after overshadowing lone kayaker: 'Not as fabulous as it seems'

It was just another day in Bar Harbor, Maine, when a solo kayaker and a billionaire crossed paths. As shown in this Reddit photo, you can see the original poster's red kayak on the water as a massive yacht looms nearby.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It wasn't just any yacht, but one owned by Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Yachts are often a marker of wealth as several billionaires and some millionaires own them — and the vessels seem to get bigger and bigger. One billionaire even owns two of them. However, one commenter who may have been on one before remarked: "It's not as fabulous as it seems."

Other kayakers in the comments aren't eager to trade places as statements like "I'd rather the kayak" and "You are the one who is having more fun" were rampant. In addition to the fun and health benefits of kayaking that involve working several muscles, the activity doesn't pollute the marine environment — unlike standard yachting.

Plastic waste is already a massive problem in landfills and oceans, with megayachts contributing greatly. Many sea animals have become entangled, choked, or suffered unrepairable internal damage after ingesting plastics and other trash they mistook for food. However, organizations like the Clear Ocean Pact aim to reduce the use of single-use plastics in this industry, with 130 yachts signing up as of 2024, according to OceanWeb.

For sea animals that rely on communication through sound, like dolphins and certain fish, the noise from those loud generators and engines can be overwhelming — affecting their rest, navigation, and mating patterns.

However, solar panels, all-electric engines, and hybrid propulsion are now features on some yachts, making them quieter and cleaner. Feadsheap built the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered superyacht in 2024. It's a significant achievement as hydrogen doesn't produce polluting carbon gases or noise and can keep the boat going for up to a week, according to Forbes.

Even with some of the sustainability efforts of the superyacht industry, some kayakers are standing firm. "I'll take the yacht, sell it, and buy us all new kayaks," said one.

