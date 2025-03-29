Passerby shocked by two massive yachts belonging to the same person: 'Why would someone need more than one?'

The phrase "two is better than one" has been around for a very long time. And for the most part, it can usually ring true for nearly any situation. After all, who wouldn't want two candy bars or even a second breakfast?

However, as one Redditor noted in a post on a yacht subreddit, that phrase can seem particularly unnecessary when it comes to owning extravagant watercraft.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While strolling down a waterway in the Bahamas, a Redditor snapped a pic that showcased not one but two yachts owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, the current owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets.

The larger of the two vessels, Boardwalk, is estimated to be worth over $150 million and extends over 250 feet long. As reported by Paper City, the yacht is home to seven staterooms, a swimming pool, and even its own helipad.

As a whole, yachts such as Boardwalk can not only be pricey but also majorly contribute to carbon pollution. According to a report by Bloomberg, the 300 known superyachts on Earth collectively release close to 300,000 tons of carbon every year.

Carbon dioxide is one of the leading contributors to the changing climate. As planet-warming gas pollution continues to increase, our global temperature will continue to rise as well. This can lead to an increase in severe weather events, rises in sea levels, and the destruction of habitats.

To offset excessive carbon pollution, many planet-warming pollution reduction measures have been enacted in the United States. This includes an emphasis on sustainable and renewable energy sources such as solar power.

One commenter couldn't help but question the choice to own two yachts. "Why would someone need more than one?" they asked.

"Some ultra rich folks are superstitious too," replied another commenter. "An acquaintance's parents flew on separate private jets to the same locations."

However, a majority of the commenters appeared to be impressed by the watercraft. "I'll take the smaller one and live happily ever after," stated one user.

