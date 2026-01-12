Onlooker sparks outrage with video of Google co-founder's $450 million megayacht: 'They're playing with our money'

An influx of affluent guests recently arrived in the Miami harbor for Art Basel Miami, an annual art fair to buy and trade modern and contemporary art.

Onlooker kjanecaronn (@kjanecaronn) filmed the arrival of the fair's attendees and shared it on TikTok.

"The billionaires have arrived in Miami for Art Basel and I just want to show you guys the yachts they pulled up in because they're actually insane," the original creator said.

The first yacht the creator showed belonged to the co-founder of Google — a megayacht with a price tag of $450 million.

The second superyacht, she described, "if you're on a budget," is about half the price of the first — $220 million, belonging to the founder of WhatsApp. She filmed the exact moment a helicopter landed on the boat's deck while a few seemingly important guests stepped off of it.

The third luxury yacht features a large helicopter landing pad on one side of the boat and three rooftop decks on the opposite end.

"Not impressed. They're playing with OUR money," one commenter said.

These were just a few of the financially privileged guests arriving in the Miami harbor for the annual art show — each checking in with a large luxury boat no less than three times the length of an average boat in the United States, which measures between 16 and 26 feet, according to AceBoater.com.

Superyachts and megayachts, which often sport twin-diesel engines, subsequently require significant amounts of diesel to operate. This leisure activity, as with flying private, adds a large amount of carbon pollution to the atmosphere in a very short amount of time.

According to the Guardian, a superyacht with a permanent crew and exciting luxury boat features, including submarines, helipads, and pools, releases about 7,738 tons of carbon pollution in a year. That is the equivalent of the total carbon pollution from 1,637 gas-powered vehicles driven for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The environmental impact of one billionaire's leisure activity — even for a day — renders global efforts to curb carbon pollution, and thus, planet warming, futile. What may take a collective effort years of progress may become quickly undone by flying private or boating privately.

Commenters could not comprehend the excessive displays of wealth at the Miami harbor, joking about their own versions of wealth in the comments section.

"I got extra guac today at Chipotle," one commenter joked.

"I bought organic bananas today. I splurged," another commenter wrote.

"I paid all my bills for December today," a third user added.

