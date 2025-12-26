Social media users slam Kim Kardashian after details of private jet trip come to light: 'I wish people would stop supporting this family'

"They are destroying our … Earth with their complete selfishness."

A short private jet flight linked to Kim Kardashian drew strong reactions on Reddit, adding to a longstanding debate about celebrity excess and environmental responsibility.

A post to the r/CelebrityJets forum noted that Kardashian's private jet had recently traveled just over 30 minutes in all near Palm Springs, California. The embedded post also included a map of the jet's route — a trip seemingly more suited to a car than a private aircraft.

"I hate millionaires/billionaires. They are destroying our country (USA) and Earth with their complete selfishness. I wish people would stop supporting this family!" someone wrote in the comments.

Private jets are among the most polluting forms of travel per mile. Even short flights can generate much more air pollution per passenger than driving or flying commercial. They also avoid the efficiency gains of commercial travel. With those flights, anywhere from dozens to hundreds of passengers share the environmental costs of a single trip.

Additionally, private aircraft burns large amounts of fuel during takeoff — one of the most fuel-intensive phases of flight. This makes short trips particularly inefficient. The resulting pollution contributes to worsening air quality and heat-trapping gases that drive hotter temperatures and extreme weather events.

The Kardashian family's travel habits have sparked similar criticism in the past. Kylie Jenner also faced backlash after flight data suggested her private jet was being used for extremely short trips. Critics have argued that her behavior sends a message that environmental costs are optional for those with enough money.

Several commenters shared their outrage over the trip — and a few Redditors even did the math.

"~ 283 gallons (1,070 liters). ~ 1,894 lbs (859 kg) of jet fuel used. ~ $1,608 cost of fuel. ~ 3 tons of CO2 emissions," one person said.

"Los Angeles to Palm Springs is ~110 miles. If you say her car [got] ~16 miles per gal and average gas price in LA is $4.50, that would have been $30 in gas for a 2-hour drive," added someone else.

