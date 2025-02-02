Disturbed shopper raises concern after opening box of cookies: 'This is even worse than in the United States'

When you open a box of cookies, you probably expect to see more cookies than plastic packaging. Unfortunately, with many companies struggling to maintain profit margins amid rising costs, customers are reporting more shrinkflation, especially when it comes to food products.

That was the case with one Reddit user who got an unpleasant surprise in their box of Arnott's chocolate chip cookies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What happened?

In the r/shrinkflation subreddit, the outraged shopper shared photos of the deceptively packaged cookies, which filled just about half of each row.

"Where's the rest of my cookies????" they captioned the photos.

"It used to be to the end," the poster added.

"That's foul. They even use more plastic to avoid filling the tray," one user shared.

"Oh my God. This is even worse than in the United States. And I thought America was number one at everything!" another said.

"Stopped buying Arnotts products. Too expensive and quality has fallen off. This shrinkflation on top of it all is just too much," someone else shared.

Why is shrinkflation concerning?

Understandably, businesses have to reduce product sizes to maintain profits and keep prices low, but customers may not be willing to tolerate it past a certain point. Some commenters suggested that the OP bake cookies instead, but not everyone has the spare time to devote to baking or cooking.

Customers could always switch to a different brand that doesn't engage in misleading packaging. However, since such practices aren't usually apparent until you open a product, that could mean guessing which company will offer the most bang for the buck.

Shrinkflation isn't just bad for people's wallets — it's also detrimental to the planet. If companies shrink products without using less packaging, that's a lot of extra plastic waste going into the environment. According to Our World in Data, 40% of global plastic waste comes from packaging, with humans producing nearly 390 million tons of the material in 2019.

When this waste ends up in landfills, it could take thousands of years to break down and leach harmful chemicals into waterways and soil. If it enters oceans, marine life may choke on or become entangled in the plastic. Plus, excessive plastic packaging contributes to a larger carbon output since more materials are needed to deliver the same amount of product.

Is Arnott's doing anything about this?

Other Reddit users have noticed the Australian company's shrinking products, from the popular Tim Tams to chocolate ripple biscuits. As the news outlet Nine reported, Today hosts called out Arnott's for downsizing the packaging of its Shapes and Tiny Teddy biscuits without reducing the price.

Arnott's spokesperson Nicky Thomson defended the company's packaging changes in a statement, per Nine.

"As with all businesses, from time to time it is necessary for us to review the prices of our products. Recent increases in energy costs mean costs across our Australian bakeries are higher. We have removed 2 snack-packs from the 10-packs (now 8) instead of increasing the price at which we sell these products to retailers," Thomson said.

As for the sustainability of its packaging, Arnott's said it's on track to meet its goal of reducing, reusing, or repurposing 10% of its ANZ plastic packaging by 2025. It also reported that 99% of packaging by weight and 91% by unit number in its ANZ business is recyclable.

One way the company could improve, however, is by selling products in smaller packages to cut waste.

What's being done about deceptive packaging more broadly?

Customers are letting major companies such as Kraft Heinz and McDonald's know they won't stand for misleading packaging. More businesses are paying attention to consumer demand, as PepsiCo unveiled sustainable packaging for its Sunbites chips and Aldi introduced recyclable wrapping for its butter products.

Using your purchasing power for good by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging and choosing sustainable alternatives for everyday products can show companies that being green is also good for their bottom lines.

