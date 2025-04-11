  • Business Business

Apple makes massive investment in pursuit of ambitious company goal: 'World-class advances'

by Jennifer Kodros
Apple is making moves in China, committing to an estimated $99.2 million expansion of clean energy sources. This is a part of the company's goal to reduce its carbon footprint by using 100% green energy by 2030.

The announcement, as reported by Michael Burkhardt in 9to5Mac, claims that these funds will add 550,000 megawatt-hours of wind and solar energy to China's grid annually. The hope is that more investors will help that number grow.

As quoted and translated by Burkhardt, Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said in a press release: "Our suppliers in China are driving world-class advances in smart and green manufacturing. With the launch of the second China Clean Energy Fund, we're proud to deepen our collaboration with suppliers across China to drive innovation, opportunity and progress for our shared planet."

The first China Clean Energy Fund launched in 2018 and was an industry-first investment. The second hopes to match its predecessor's success and will go a long way toward helping the company achieve its 2030 energy goal. Apple said that around two-thirds of its China-based production is already powered by renewable sources.

The trend of large corporations moving to cleaner energy sources is great news for the planet and human health. Beyond just reducing pollution, it also promotes massive investment opportunities for long-term economic growth for both individuals and countries.

Clean energy can create jobs and sustainable energy production — fostering energy independence as a result of not needing constant resupplying of more fuel — while combating the overheating of the planet.

Although the strategies employed during the environmental, social, and governance trend have not been above criticism, the lasting momentum of a greener economy in the long term is undeniable. 

Thirty-two of the world's leading utility companies are joining efforts to invest more than $116 billion in clean energy infrastructure. And with solar energy becoming more affordable and accessible for homeowners, it is clear that the future is very green. 

x