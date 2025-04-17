Resident raises concerns after sharing photo of obnoxious feature added to apartment lobby: 'What a horrible idea'

One Redditor has found it hard to escape advertisements at home, thanks to a digital advertising screen in their apartment building. Based on the photos, anyone in the foyer can see the weather, building updates, and, of course, more ads.

"We're constantly being advertised to throughout the day, and now I can add while waiting for the lift in my own apartment building to that list." The OP also noted a rent decrease is unlikely despite what the corporate property may get for this commercial partnership.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Gone are the days when promotions remained on billboards, TV commercials, or magazine ads. Advanced technology and smaller portable devices like phones and computers have created a barrage of constant ads at everyone's fingertips. Displays are at bus stops, covering train windows and distracting traffic on the back of cars. Brands are even finding their way into miniature toy foods children play with.

This inundation encourages excessive consumption that has caused health and financial concerns for the population and contributes to an increasingly overheating planet. As people buy more items than they need, ranging from fast food to poorly made but trendy fast fashion, more items go into overflowing landfills.

Research shows that relentless, flashy marketing has pulled people into gambling addiction. In the UK, the financial expenditure of problematic gambling is estimated at £1.4 billion (about $1.85 billion), according to the Greater Govanhill. The BMC Public Health journal study found a link between a higher percentage of food and drink outdoor advertisements and obesity.

So what are some solutions? More people are saving money in a circular economy that keeps good items in use by thrifting or upcycling existing items. Candle lids are becoming coasters and ornaments, while toilet paper rolls make great pet toys. Some refuse to buy anything anymore, getting their needs met through Buy Nothing groups that barter products and services with others.

The comments about the electronic ad didn't hold back as one person said, "What a horrible idea."

Are the foyer ads a way of life imitating art, or is art predicting the future? "There was a black mirror episode where you had to pay to not watch the adverts in your apartment. Getting closer," one commenter stated.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.