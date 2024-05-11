Photo of corporate gift sparks conversation online: 'I was unironically gifted something like this'

However, it's always a good idea to look for eco-friendly products and support sustainable companies when you can.

There are countless inspirational quotes about valuing people and experiences over material things, which can be great reminders. But when they're slapped onto plaques and turned into products, they start to lose their meaning.

A Redditor in the r/Anticonsumption thread called attention to the absurdity of some wall art, posting a photo of an ironic wooden sign that reads, "Collect moments, not things."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Isn't that just a 'thing' to collect?" asked a commenter, to which the OP replied, "Well it ain't a moment!"

In a comment on the post, they explained that their employer was considering gifting them the plaque engraved with the company's logo for a five-year anniversary gift.

"Lol, that's looking at the bright side. Also, it's wood, so biodegradable? Can also use it for firewood in a pinch," one person joked.

While the commenter had a point about wood at least being more sustainable than other materials, such as plastic, any material used to mass-produce consumer goods will have an environmental impact, even before any resources are required to package and ship the product.

The World Wildlife Fund reports that deforestation to make low-cost timber products accounts for around 15% of global pollution, accelerating the warming of our planet.

Clearing land for logging also harms a forest's biodiversity and ecosystem, which has a domino effect on wildlife in the area and eventually humans since trees help absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The original poster didn't say what company sold the wooden plank, so it's unclear if it was made with wood harvested sustainably.

However, it's always a good idea to look for eco-friendly products and support sustainable companies when you can. We vote with our dollars, so by making greener choices, the market will shift to more environmentally friendly products as costs come down.

Construction and furniture companies are already making a difference by using sustainably sourced or reclaimed wood in their products. Several wood manufacturers are working to create fire-resistant wood to reduce heat-trapping pollution in the construction industry.

"Soon to be found next to the 'Slow down, relax, and enjoy nature' sign on the interior wall of every 'local' coffee shop around the nation," one commenter quipped.

"I was unironically gifted something like this by my mother at Christmas," another wrote. "It said 'The Best Things in Life Aren't Things' on a metal tin."

