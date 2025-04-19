  • Business Business

Voters overwhelmingly approve radical experiment that could completely alter how cities provide power: 'Reliable'

by Elijah McKee
When we turn on the lights in 50 years, where will that power come from?

The grid of the future could be entirely separate from what we use today. At least that's what a team of environmental policy analysts at the University of Michigan are pondering as they closely watch a power grid experiment unfold in Ann Arbor, The Conversation reported.

As the outlet explained, the city is going to build a public energy utility powered only by sustainable sources such as solar, geothermal, and battery storage. Residents decisively approved the plan with an 80% vote of confidence.

The proposal is the first of its kind in one big way. Unlike other new energy projects that fuel part of the existing grid with clean power, this one will create a fully independent grid of sustainable energy that complements existing power sources.

People in Ann Arbor can opt in or out, drawing their power from either grid or both. That means the system can work around consumer demand and energy needs. Individual homes and businesses that sign on will get the ball rolling with energy-efficient improvements, and as their numbers grow, they'll gradually be connected in a network, The Conversation explained.

The benefits of this system for ratepayers are clear: cheaper power bills, less reliance on polluting fuels, and more reliable service — including during bad storms and emergencies. Service from privately owned coal and gas power plants can be spotty, and their rates are sky-high, according to The Conversation.

That's why these residents voted for a change. The best part is the city's utility, DTE Energy, is not even fighting the initiative. Since customers will be able to use both providers, the two entities should be able to coexist, The Conversation reported.

Trialing a sustainable energy utility at the local level could not come at a better time. With the Trump administration's track record of choosing planet-heating energy over clean solutions, it's up to states and cities to pick up the slack.

If it's a success, Ann Arbor's separate utility could be the first brick laid in "the clean energy grid of the future … creating a reliable, clean and resilient model," per The Conversation.

