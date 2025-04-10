This cutting-edge appliance can power your home during blackouts — and it qualifies for massive government incentives

"If you can install a flat-screen TV, you can install this, no problem."

Cutting-edge energy storage tech from New York's BioLite is helping to alleviate a problem for anyone who doesn't like spoiled food — or sitting around in the dark.

Since those qualifiers likely include mostly everyone, the company's home-based batteries should be well-received news, especially given the deluge of utility line-dropping extreme weather events being endured, causing more blackouts.

If household power is out for hours, the damage could far exceed sour milk. There are 8.4 million Americans with diabetes who need costly refrigerated insulin to live, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Other essentials, like phones, internet, and basic home functions, can be lost with the lights as well.

BioLite's ingenious solution can be installed in about a half-hour. Its automatic battery system can be targeted to power appliances in your home that you can't afford to lose, like a vital basement sump pump that is keeping rising water at bay.

Amazingly, it charges by being plugged into a standard wall outlet. Appliances are plugged into the long, thin, laptop-sized battery. They run off the grid supply — bypassing the battery — until the power drops. Then, the battery takes over, lasting for 30-60 hours, all according to BioLite marketing vice president Erica Rosen, who talked with The Cool Down about the invention.

"If you can install a flat-screen TV, you can install this, no problem," Rosen said.

BioLite costs around $2,100 after applicable, budget-saving 30% tax breaks. Other types of large generators can cost thousands more and often burn planet-warming dirty fuels. Tesla Powerwalls are another option, storing power from the grid or from solar panels. CNET reported that Powerwall 3 runs about $14,000 before incentives.

Certain electric vehicles are also turning into blackout saviors. The Ford Lightning and Chevy electric Silverado are both built to power homes during emergencies. You can expect to pay $60,000 and higher for the rides, minus applicable tax breaks.

BioLite's lower-cost option can keep core parts of the home up and running during ever-increasing and worsening storms. Yale Climate Connections reported that the number of calamities causing at least a billion dollars in damage is increasing each year, reaching 28 in 2023. The inflation-adjusted calculation set a record dating to 1980.

Worse yet, the Verge reported that there have been 60% more weather-related blackouts in warmer months during the last 10 years compared to the 2000s. Supercharged storms and a strained grid are the culprits, with Earth's overheating causing increased risks for the extreme weather, per NASA.

Battery backups can help you mitigate the damage should your power go out. Using less electricity to begin with can also ease grid strain and reduce air pollution. It starts by unplugging so-called energy vampires at night. The unused chargers and devices can suck up loads of juice, also increasing your power bill.

Better yet for BioLite's part, you won't notice the tech until it's time to use it. It's thin enough to install behind the fridge or other furniture.

"Out of sight, peace of mind," per the company website.

