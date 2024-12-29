Scientists develop 'sustainable shield' tech on quest to harness limitless energy source: '[It] could play a vital role in the future'

Researchers in Japan made a groundbreaking discovery that could bring us closer to sustainable energy from nuclear fusion reactors, paving the way for longer-lasting, more efficient clean energy systems.

In a recent study, the team developed protective coatings to enhance the durability of materials used in fusion reactors, addressing a key challenge: material degradation from extreme heat and corrosive liquid metal coolants.

Fusion reactors, which mimic the sun's energy production process, hold huge potential as a limitless source of clean energy. However, their intense environment makes it difficult to find materials that can endure prolonged exposure to high temperatures and corrosive coolants like lithium-lead alloy.

If unaddressed, material corrosion in nuclear reactors can threaten structural integrity, increasing the risk of toxic leaks that could harm the environment. Infrastructural damage could also lead to energy interruptions and higher energy costs for consumers to compensate for frequent repairs.

To address this, researchers from the Institute of Science Tokyo, along with nuclear experts, tested oxide dispersion-strengthened alloys coated with aluminum oxide. Alloys are advanced metals engineered to withstand stress. These reinforced metals are designed to endure high temperatures and resist corrosion, preventing reactor breakdowns. From there, the team exposed the fortified metals to extreme temperatures over 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit, simulating fusion reactor conditions.

The results were promising. The aluminum oxide coating suppressed corrosion, transforming into a resilient lithium-aluminum oxide layer. Even without the coating, the metals developed a self-forming barrier that effectively resisted damage. Both layers adhered well to the metal surfaces, showing minimal wear under high-stress conditions.

"This layer serves as a sustainable shield that continues protecting reactor components even after initial wear," Masatoshi Kondo, the study's lead researcher, told Techxplore. These protective layers, Kondo added, "play a vital role in the future of fusion reactors and other high-temperature power systems."

This breakthrough could revolutionize the future of clean energy. By improving material longevity, these coatings reduce the need for frequent repairs, cutting costs for energy producers and potentially lowering electricity prices for consumers. Fusion reactors could become more reliable and cost-effective, accelerating their adoption as a clean energy source.

Fusion reactors are also good for the planet. Unlike dirty energy, fusion energy generates no planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide or toxic byproducts such as coal ash, curbing pollution that contributes to the changing climate.

This innovation joins a growing set of technological advancements in nuclear energy. MIT researchers have developed a way to separate extremely hot plasma from energy-producing coolant in fusion reactors, and Chinese scientists created artificial intelligence that could bolster the accuracy and speed of the systems. A British company even aims to power 70,000 homes with fusion energy.

While it's unclear when these materials will be integrated into commercial fusion reactors, this discovery is a significant step toward making fusion energy a reliable source of clean energy.

