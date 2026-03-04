US city makes massive change to the way residents can move: 'A ... more efficient option'

"Brings together the best of who we are."

Moving can be a hectic experience. Fortunately, it's gotten much quieter and cleaner for Ann Arbor, Michigan, residents thanks to a groundbreaking service.

According to local station A4, Corrigan Moving Systems introduced the city's first all-electric moving experience.

Lightning Local is now available for small-scale local moves, including condos, apartments, townhomes, partial homes, and offices, with its electric offerings eliminating added sources of stress during moves: loud engines and toxic exhaust fumes.

"Our electric trucks and trailers provide the same excellent service you've grown to trust — just with a minimal environmental footprint," the moving company shares on its website. "It's a clean and peaceful lighting van moving experience for you and your neighbors."

At this time, no data is available on whether this service offers significant savings compared to diesel-powered movers. However, electric fleets can reduce operating costs.

In fact, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, powering up with electricity rather than diesel can cut energy costs by up to 60%.

Ultimately, that can lead to lower prices for consumers. As it stands, Lightning Local only charges people for the time they use.

"Lightning Local brings together the best of who we are, trusted expertise with an innovative approach to local moving," said David Corrigan, president at Corrigan Moving Systems, which has been assisting families with their moves for more than 95 years.

"Ann Arbor is a community that values sustainability and innovation," he added. "Launching an electric moving service is an important step toward modernizing local moving and providing residents with a cleaner, more efficient option."

