Amazon unveils groundbreaking AI tool to tackle massive global issue: 'This is just the beginning'

Amazon is showing how artificial intelligence can, when used thoughtfully, accelerate sustainability by making massive operations cleaner and more efficient at the same time.

According to a recent report from Technology Magazine, Amazon has been ramping up its use of AI, helping the tech giant move closer to its Climate Pledge goals. From conserving water to cutting down energy waste, these AI-based solutions — developed and hosted on the vast Amazon Web Services cloud — are showing promising results.

One example is the Package Decision Engine, which uses machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing to choose the most efficient packaging for deliveries. "So far, along with other packaging innovations, the Package Decision Engine has helped us avoid over two million tons of packaging material worldwide," said Kara Hurst, Amazon's chief sustainability officer.

Another breakthrough is FlowMS, a system that detects water leaks inside Amazon's buildings. In one case, it helped save more than 9 million gallons of water per year.

Amazon is also using Advanced Refrigeration Monitoring to optimize cold storage at its grocery hubs, keeping food fresher while cutting energy waste. Meanwhile, Base Building Advanced Monitoring helps keep an eye on HVAC systems to spot problems early on and prevent energy waste before it happens.

Even solar farm construction is getting a boost. Working with AES Corporation, Amazon developed Maximo, a computer vision robot that helps install solar panels faster and more safely, cutting solar project timelines and costs by up to 50%.

Not only do these initiatives improve service, but they can also lower costs over the long term for consumers, who would typically get stuck with the bill to offset inefficiencies. They also reduce pollution and resource waste tied to every Amazon order without shoppers having to do anything differently.

"At Amazon, we're pioneering AI applications to accelerate our decarbonisation efforts, including creating innovative solutions that further improve our buildings' energy and water efficiency," Hurst said. "... This is just the beginning and I'm excited about all the ways AI can help us reach our goals."

