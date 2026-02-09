Video sparks outrage after revealing how taxpayers are footing bill for luxury yacht: 'Why am I helping to pay?'

"If the taxpayer is paying for it, they should be allowed to use it."

Nearly all Americans pay taxes, but how many of us know what our tax dollars are spent on? One TikTok account, Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia), disclosed a little-known fact about a surprising source for public funding.

"This megayacht costs the city of San Diego $922,000 a month," Waldman Media shared to its TikTok page in early 2025, showing a video of the megayacht in the background. "This is Amadea, a $250 million, 348-foot megayacht."

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, U.S. authorities seized a megayacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Suleiman Kerimov, in 2022. The U.S. retrieved the luxury boating vessel from Fijian officials and sailed it from Fiji into the docks of San Diego.

The following year, the U.S. filed a civil forfeiture complaint against Amadea, alleging that the megayacht was "forfeitable based on violations of U.S. law," per the Department of Justice. This began a lengthy legal process to permanently transfer legal ownership of the megayacht to the U.S. before the boat could be put up for auction, which happened in late August 2025.

By October 2025, the luxury megayacht had been sold to the highest bidder.

However, between the seizure of the megayacht from Fiji and its sale at auction three years later, the luxury boat had been docked in the San Diego harbor, maintained by the taxpayers' dime.

According to an NPR interview with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg, a conservative estimate of the cost to maintain a megayacht of this size, even if it is simply docked in the water, was "something like 3%" of a superyacht's value — which is about $10 million per year.

Waldman Media broke this cost down even further, explaining that basic maintenance cost about $600,000 a month. Insurance cost about $144,000 a month, and docking fees were about $178,000 per month.

"That brings the total costs to $922,000 a month, or $11 million per year," the video noted. "Is this a good use of taxpayer money?"

Over the course of three years, taxpayers would have spent $30 million to $31 million to maintain a megayacht docked in the waters of San Diego.

Megayachts, a form of luxury, private travel, contribute a significant amount of carbon pollution in a short period. According to The Guardian, megayachts emit at least 22,000 metric tons of carbon per year, which is more than some small countries produce in a whole year.

"Why am I helping to pay for a yacht that I'll never get to go on?" one TikTok commenter asked.

"If the taxpayer is paying for it, they should be allowed to use it," another user wrote.

