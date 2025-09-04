Photos of $325 million yacht with ties to Russian oligarch spark debate: 'It lacks an identity'

It was seized by Fijian authorities in 2022, at the request of US authorities.

A seized megayacht, Amadea, is currently on the market for yacht enthusiasts to bid on. One yacht hobbyist shared the news with the luxury boat subreddit, attaching a YouTube video of the megayacht's interior.

"The yacht broker Fraser has filmed this very nice video of the yacht and its many amenities," the original poster wrote. The 11-minute YouTube video showed numerous angles of every part of the megayacht, including the boat's jacuzzis, bars, pools, lounge areas, dining areas, bedrooms, outdoor decks, helipad, gym, and more.

The $325 million megayacht had previously belonged to sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov and was seized by Fijian authorities in 2022, at the request of U.S. authorities, when the yacht had tried to dock in Fiji.

Four years prior, the U.S. had flagged and sanctioned Kerimov for his ties to the Russian Federation Council, according to a Department of the Treasury press release, as well as patterns of money laundering and tax evasion, leading to the eventual seizure of this luxury boat asset.

The megayacht was forfeited into U.S. ownership, and, as of August 2025, is currently on the auction market for interested buyers to bid on. The auction bid deposit begins at $10 million, according to an LA Times report.

Although the megayacht reflects a beautifully constructed boat, featuring every amenity one could possibly need or want in a living space, these luxury boats, a symbol of extreme wealth, are detrimental to the health of the planet.

Megayachts contain large and powerful diesel engines, which contribute to the boat's massive carbon emissions — up to 22,000 tonnes (around 24,251 tons) of carbon per year — according to the Guardian, which is more than some small countries emit.

One casual joyride on a megayacht produces significantly more heat-trapping gas pollution than the average person creates in their entire lifetime. This calls into question the disparity in environmental responsibility between the world's wealthiest and the rest of the world.

However, every effort taken to reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, effectively limiting the rise of global temperatures, makes a big difference in the lives and well-being of people and wildlife. Whether that means upgrading to an electric vehicle to installing solar to lower carbon emissions, you can make a big difference in the future health of the planet.

As youth activists in Canada recognize, "Every degree counts."

Commenters admired the workmanship of the boat, but many seemed indifferent about the megayacht for sale.

"It's a pretty boat, but I really feel like it lacks an identity outside of 'luxury,'" one commenter said.

"Beautiful yacht, but dare I say a little boring?" another user commented.

