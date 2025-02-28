Growing demand could drive booming industry past $100 billion in sales: 'Market continues to grow'

The aluminum can market will hit $100 billion in sales in the next ten years, thanks in part to the growing popularity of carbonated beverages and an interest in sustainability from consumers.

A new report from Future Market Insights reported that the global aluminum can market will grow to $63.2 billion this year and $94.5 billion by 2035.

The food and beverage industry is leading the charge in adopting aluminum packaging, with high rates of consumption of alcoholic beverages, wines, soft drinks, and energy drinks. But consumer demand for more sustainable options is also increasing, with FMI reporting that people are becoming averse to plastic packaging and prefer the more easily recyclable aluminum options instead.

"The aluminum cans market continues to grow, driven by sustainability trends and increased demand for recyclable packaging. Brands are investing in eco-friendly solutions, boosting market potential," Ismail Sutaria, lead consultant in packaging at FMI said.

Aluminum is one of the most easily and frequently recycled packaging options available, with 75% of all aluminum ever produced still in use today, per the Aluminum Association. The metal can also be recycled essentially an infinite number of times without losing its quality. Plastic on the other hand breaks down in quality and can release microplastics, whether recycled or not, an ongoing health concern around the world.

It's not a perfect swap for plastic, as the World Economic Forum reported that 70% of aluminum produced is "primary" or new aluminum, which has a high carbon pollution rate. But steps are being taken to offset and reduce the energy intensive process, including electric and hydro-powered processes.

Companies are taking note of consumers' general interest in sustainable packaging, no matter the material. CG Roxane, which distributes Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water, recently adjusted its bottle design to include a tethered cap, making all parts of the bottle end up at recycling centers.

Last year, the United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks teams, ditched single-use plastic bottles in favor of recyclable aluminum water cans.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.