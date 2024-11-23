Pharmaceutical giant addresses critical health issue by rethinking its delivery trucks: 'Another milestone'

This new fuel will be used in more than 500 DHL deliveries to 10 countries on an annual basis.

The global transportation and shipping sectors are responsible for large amounts of dirty pollution. To address this impact, pharmaceutical giant Alexion is partnering with global transportation company DHL to incorporate alternative fuels into its fleet.

An article from Irish Tech News discussed this new partnership between Alexion and DHL. The companies have agreed to use Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel for deliveries in Ireland in lieu of traditional diesel. This HVO fuel will be used in more than 500 DHL deliveries to 10 countries on an annual basis, per the report.

HVO fuel is made from biomass, like cooking oil or waste from food production, according to Irish Tech News, meaning that it is a much greener alternative.

A study in ScienceDirect discussed the benefits of HVO fuel, including the fact that it has a "high technology readiness level," indicating that the ability to use HVO fuel is easier and more accessible than other cleaner alternatives.

A reason for this readiness is that HVO is a "drop-in fuel," meaning it works in existing vehicles, as opposed to requiring new models for its use, per Irish Tech News.

Innovations like these are crucial to cleaning up our planet. Big delivery trucks, although only making up 4% of vehicles on our roads, account for over 25% of the transportation sector's dirty energy pollution. Therefore, focusing on sustainable solutions for deliveries will have a significant impact on improving air quality, which — when not up to par — has proven time and time again to have serious health consequences.

According to the report, the two companies estimate they will reduce harmful pollution by as much as 90% by converting to HVO.

DHL and Alexion aren't alone in making positive changes. For example, Tesla continues to create electric semi-trucks for PepsiCo, and other global manufacturers are hopping on the bandwagon and creating their own electric truck models.

In addition to generally being easier to maintain, possibly benefiting these companies' bottom lines in the long run, EVs don't release pollution from their tailpipes. Overall, positive innovation requires support, and many individuals are getting involved by using their purchasing power to communicate to retailers that sustainable actions will be rewarded.

Now, the pharmaceutical industry is taking a crucial step toward creating a healthier future for the planet.

"Today's announcement with DHL to move from diesel to HVO fuel is another milestone in our commitment to reducing our environmental impact, and dependency on fossil fuels within our global supply chain," Sylvia Kiely, vice president of global supply chain and product strategy lead at Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, said, per Irish Tech News.

"This is another step in the right direction as we strive to run more sustainable operations for our customers that reduce the inherent greenhouse emissions in transporting goods. We are delighted to see Alexion be one of the trailblazers to make this significant switch in approach," added Maurice Meade, managing director of DHL Global Forwarding Freight, Ireland.

