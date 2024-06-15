Vehicle company to push for freight transportation revolution with massive fleet of autonomous electric trucks: 'We aim to set a new standard'

In a major step toward decarbonizing freight transportation, electric and autonomous vehicle company Einride is partnering with global logistics leader DP World to launch the Middle East's largest fleet of self-driving electric trucks in Dubai.

The Swedish-American company will deploy its proprietary Saga fleet management software across 100 electric trucks at Jebel Ali Port, the 10th-busiest port in the world, to optimize operations and slash pollution.

By late 2024, the smart fleet aims to execute 1,600 container transfers per day, according to Electrek.

This ambitious project, part of the UAE's 550-kilometer "Falcon Rise" sustainability corridor, has the potential to eliminate up to 14,600 tons of planet-overheating carbon dioxide and 158 tons of toxic nitrogen oxides annually once it reaches full capacity, per Electrek.

Replacing diesel trucks with cleaner, smarter alternatives is a key way the freight industry can address its outsized environmental impact. For example, heavy-duty trucks make up just 4% of vehicles on U.S. roads but generate over 25% of the transport sector's dirty gas pollution.

Projects like this show that cutting carbon pollution goes hand-in-hand with increased efficiency and lower operating costs. It's a win-win for business and our climate.

Looking ahead, Einride plans to pilot fully autonomous freight routes on Dubai's public roads starting in 2025. This technology promises to not only green supply chains, but also make our streets safer and less congested.

"Einride and DP World are driving a paradigm shift in the landscape of freight mobility in the Middle East," said Einride CEO Robert Falck. "By reshaping container transportation in Jebel Ali Port, we aim to set a new standard for sustainable transport practices, significantly curbing CO2 emissions."

