US government hit with lawsuit over troubling plans to sell off millions of acres of Alaskan wilderness: 'Congress has not authorized'

Two federal lawsuits have been filed regarding an upcoming March lease sale that could make millions of acres of Alaskan land available for development.

Conservation organizations and an Iñupiat group filed the suits to challenge the federal government's push to open more areas of Alaska to oil and gas drilling.

What's happening?

As the Associated Press reported, the lawsuits allege that the United States government improperly included ecologically sensitive lands that were long considered protected in the lease offerings.

They challenge the rollback of a pact to protect caribou habitats and claim the government failed to properly analyze the environmental impacts of the proposed development.

The area in question is the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, an approximately 23-million-acre parcel of federal land on Alaska's North Slope. The region has immense ecological and cultural value, but is also considered a strategic energy asset.

"Congress has not authorized the Secretary to remove lands from or eliminate special areas, especially where those lands still contain the significant resource values that supported their designation," the Earthjustice lawsuit states, per AP News.

Why is Alaskan drilling significant?

The dispute over leasing land and drilling in the NPR-A reflects the deep clash between U.S. energy policy and Indigenous rights. These lawsuits also highlight ecological concerns about opening areas for drilling near habitats of caribou herds and migratory birds.

Many Alaska Native groups oppose expanded drilling due to the impacts on their hunting, fishing, and cultural traditions — things that are already at risk due to the effects of a warming planet.

However, proponents of the land sale say the region is essential to strengthen U.S. energy security and create jobs.

What's being done to protect Alaska's natural resources?

The lawsuits create uncertainty about the March lease sale, as plaintiffs seek court orders to block it and invalidate unlawful land-use decisions. The dispute signals increasing shifts in federal policy and a disregard for protecting wildlife and culturally relevant regions.

However, legal action like this forces both sides to gear up for a prolonged fight over how to best manage Alaskan land in the future.

If you are concerned about the environmental and cultural impacts of drilling expansions, consider voting for pro-climate candidates and contacting your elected officials to express your opinions.

