Billionaire sparks backlash after lavish behavior comes to light: 'Cruise-ship-size'

A billionaire has sparked disbelief after docking at a Spanish port. The vessel isn't in the harbor with other yachts but alongside a full-size cruise ship.

Málaga, Spain, is a historic Mediterranean city known for its art museums and waterfront revival. Visitors are used to seeing cruise liners glide in and out. However, megayachts that rival cruise ships in their size and energy consumption aren't so common.

The vessel in question is Al Lusail, a 123-meter floating palace owned by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. The yacht looms over the marina's private boats, and the port's infrastructure simply can't support its massive electricity needs. It was instead tied up beside a Windstar cruise ship.

But the jaw-dropper isn't just the scale. It's the power draw.

According to LuxuryLaunches, Al Lusail can consume around 34.5 megawatt-hours of electricity per day. That's roughly the same amount of energy that 3,700 households use in 24 hours. Even when sitting still, the yacht uses around 1.5 megawatts just to run its air conditioning, beach club, and pools.

That's the daily energy use of a small neighborhood just to keep one vessel cool on the Mediterranean.

The contrast comes as cities across Europe work to rein in soaring energy costs and expand cleaner port systems. Spain is rolling out shore-power hookups, electric ferry pilots, and portside solar installations to cut pollution from maritime traffic. Megayachts like this one, however, push those efforts to their limits.

Coastal communities everywhere are exploring alternatives like tougher emissions rules for luxury vessels and investments in more efficient ferry technology. They're also considering policies that safeguard shorelines rather than strain them.

Once photos of the yacht started circulating online, reactions came fast.

"I legit thought it was a cruise ship when I first saw the picture," a Reddit user wrote.

"I cannot comprehend having enough money to afford this," someone said on TikTok.

Another TikTok user pointed out just how outsized the vessel is for its purpose: "The maddest thing about these cruise-ship-size yachts is how few guests they accommodate."

