Google users report infuriating issue with search results: 'Ruined beyond recognition'

Search engines like Google are trying to incorporate AI to help improve users' experience. However, there are many instances where AI has fallen short — including this search result from looking up "gingivitis stages".

The user shared a screenshot of the immediate AI Overview section of their search results to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

The screenshot shows a summary describing the disease and then provides an accompanying AI-generated image of the different stages of gum disease.

Image Credit: Reddit

"One of the first images Google offers about gingivitis is AI generated nonsense," the OP described.

At first glance, the image appears normal, relevant, and informative. However, upon closer look, it contains inaccurate visual representations of the different stages of gum disease.

The image shows warts or lumps growing on the teeth themselves and parts of the teeth missing, in a very odd fashion, not consistent with the symptoms of gum disease. The AI-generated image also contains misspelled words, such as "ggummss" or "peradoonittsp."

While most cases of AI failing or falling short are typically funny, the amount of resources used to generate these responses isn't, particularly when it comes to AI-generated images or videos.

AI uses massive amounts of energy to run complex algorithms, analyze large datasets, and handle more complex tasks. AI data centers also require large amounts of water to keep the running equipment cool. Most of all that comes from training the models rather than an individual query, but according to MIT Technology Review, generating an AI image can use as much energy as fully charging a modern cellphone.

According to Yale's School of Environment newsletter, Google data centers' water consumption rose 20% from 2021 to 2022, and Microsoft's rose by 34% in the same time frame. One single data center can consume the equivalent electricity as 50,000 homes, the MIT Press Reader found.

Currently, more than 190 countries, including the U.S., have introduced or adopted legislation to temper the environmental impact of AI, the U.N. Environment Programme found.

However, consuming such large amounts of energy and water to produce content that is so inaccurate feels like a misuse of limited resources. These kinds of AI hallucinations happen more frequently than we think.

AI-produced inaccurate visuals for the search query, "does corn get digested?" Meta, formerly known as Facebook, created false images of the Northern Lights for those who missed the phenomenon in real life, spreading false information to unsuspecting users.

Many commenters — particularly graphic designers — were massively disappointed by the AI's failure.

"Google Images is ruined beyond recognition," one commenter wrote.

"D*** that's horrifying and only going to get worse," another user commented.

Another user shared their experience of going to a dental professional who used AI to confirm that their professional recommendation was correct. "Uhhhh thanks for settling that, chat GPT. I don't trust an Ai bot program more than my own [specialist]..."

