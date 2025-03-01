Tech experts sound alarm over potentially dangerous impact of AI: 'It really feels like life imitating art'

In early February, world leaders and tech experts met for a summit on artificial intelligence.

Delegates spoke on the issue of the technology's social impact, as well as its effects on the environment and safety. Unfortunately, there's a lot to be concerned about, as The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

Machine learning technology has been used for a wide range of applications in recent years — from programs that model extreme weather and control pesticide application to generative AI that produces text and pictures in response to prompts and even simulates conversation.

While many of these applications are useful, generative AI has been criticized for the massive quantities of energy and water it uses, especially for training the models. This is driving up electricity costs and having a worrisome impact on water conservation in drought-stricken areas.

Now, many experts wonder if AI might take over jobs that humans rely on for a living, with possibly devastating impacts on the job market.

Why is the future of AI important?

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of the 20-million-member UNI Global Union, warned, "Without worker representation, AI-driven productivity gains risk turning the technology into yet another engine of inequality, further straining our democracies," per The Guardian.

In other words, the way things are going — with large companies in control of AI and the jobs of everyday people at risk — this technology is likely to funnel money away from the public and into the pockets of a few wealthy individuals. This could cause huge financial harm at a time when prices for food, energy, and services are skyrocketing, with American people already feeling the pinch.

There is also a great deal of concern about the development of artificial general intelligence, meaning a computer program that can rival or even outmatch human intelligence across all areas and not just one specialized application. According to Demis Hassabis, head of Google's AI development, AGI is "perhaps five years away," per The Guardian.

Unfortunately, while AGI sounds like a futuristic miracle, it has safety implications, as a machine that can outthink humans could be difficult to control or understand.

Scientist Max Tegmark referenced the movie Don't Look Up in an interview with The Guardian about the AI situation. In the film, a looming comet set to strike the Earth is dismissed by powerful politicians and much of the public until it wipes out life on the planet.

"I feel like I have been living that movie," Tegmark said. "But now it feels like we've reached the part of the film where you can see the asteroid in the sky. And people are still saying that it doesn't exist. It really feels like life imitating art."

What's being done about the future of AI?

February's summit is the second gathering in recent years to address the issue of AI, with the hope that leaders will develop effective policies to solve the many problems it raises.

"I'm a big believer in human ingenuity," said Hassabis, per The Guardian. "I think if we put the best brains on it, and with enough time and enough care … then I think we'll get it right."

