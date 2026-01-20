Expert warns global job market hit by massive 'tsunami' amid mounting layoffs: 'Most countries and most businesses are not prepared for it'

Artificial intelligence is disrupting workplaces around the globe, leaving many employees worried about their futures, reported CNBC.

What's happening?

At the most recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, business leaders and policymakers are sounding alarms about how quickly AI is reshaping employment.

Kristalina Georgieva, who leads the International Monetary Fund, spoke bluntly to CNBC about the situation.

"We see potential to up of 0.8% boost to growth over the next years, but it is hitting the labor market like a tsunami, and most countries and most businesses are not prepared for it," she said.

The numbers paint a stark picture. In 2025, AI played a role in roughly 55,000 job cuts across the United States, based on data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Large corporations, including Amazon and Salesforce, pointed to AI when announcing workforce reductions.

Worker anxiety has spiked in response. A Mercer survey of 12,000 people found that 28% worried about AI taking their jobs in 2024; by 2026, that figure had climbed to 40%.

"Anxiety about AI will go from a low hum to a loud roar this year," noted Deutsche Bank analysts, per CNBC.

Why are AI-driven layoffs concerning?

The psychological toll on workers is mounting. According to Mercer, nearly two-thirds of employees believe their bosses fail to grasp how AI affects them emotionally.

Outside of job security, AI comes with environmental costs that often go unmentioned. Training and running AI systems require massive amounts of electricity and water for data center cooling. As companies race to adopt this technology, energy consumption climbs, potentially straining power grids and increasing utility costs for everyone.

AI can help optimize clean energy systems, but its growing impact adds pressure to an already stressed environment.

What can be done about AI job displacement?

On the policy and corporate side, investors are demanding action. According to Mercer, 97% of investors would think twice about funding companies that neglect to train their workers on AI tools. And 76% prefer to back businesses offering AI training to their staff.

If you're concerned about your own career, focus on building skills that complement AI rather than compete with it.

Look for training programs on online platforms, advocate for AI literacy initiatives at your workplace, and contact your elected officials to push for workforce development programs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.