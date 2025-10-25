Researchers make key breakthrough that could boost US power grid: 'Stop cascading blackouts'

A new tool could help ensure that the electricity grid will continue to improve and stay reliable for years to come.

A simulation tool developed by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory is helping to optimize the efficiency and speed of our power grid, according to a release.

The platform uses mathematical tools, automation, and analysis to help officials understand and predict the grid's behavior. It achieves this with less computing time and at a cheaper cost than the current approach.

Because of the vast size of North America, the complex power grid system is split into multiple sections. It doesn't fully sync up, and it's not singularly managed by the federal government, so it's difficult to fully prepare the power supply during natural disasters and extreme weather events when the grid can be vulnerable.

Today, the speed and demand of the grid are evolving faster than its infrastructure can handle. The new tool will allow for grid management methods to be analyzed quickly and accurately without risking equipment, electrical service, or worker safety.

It could also help expand the capacity of the grid to generate and move electricity in different ways. Ultimately, this will help operators prevent blackouts and unsafe operating conditions and could better support the huge power requirements of AI and crypto data centers.

"We are trying to understand electronics and systems in a way that mimics their real behavior with higher fidelity," said Phani Marthi, a researcher at Oak Ridge.

"Analysis with the RE-INTEGRATE tool can give us new insights into how to consistently prevent or stop cascading blackouts and brownouts."

A more efficient power grid could lower the cost of electricity for consumers, saving you money on utility bills every month. These improvements will also reduce energy pollution and protect the power supply during severe weather.

