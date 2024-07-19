New method of generating solar power could have a lasting impact: 'Agrivoltaic solar arrays will win the rural solar war'

This would enable farmers to make money, preserve farmland, protect flora and fauna, and prevent pollution.

With energy production, pollinator protection, and crop growth promotion, agrivoltaics, an innovative approach to solar power, has the potential to provide a reasonable answer to growing rural backlash against solar power, support insect populations, and maximize benefits for both agriculture and alternative energy industries, per recent reporting in CleanTechnica.

Burning coal, oil, and gas for power releases toxic pollution into our atmosphere that can cause serious problems for our health, finances, extreme weather, and more.

Solar power is a less expensive energy source that turns sunlight into energy without the accompanying harmful pollution. As the South Carolina Energy Office wrote on its website, "[Solar] energy is free, immune to rising energy prices, and can be used to provide heat, lighting, mechanical power, and electricity."

But responses aren't always so bright. Successful Farming reported significant setbacks to solar initiatives in rural regions — including adverse reactions from area residents and intense local government restrictions.

The revolutionary technique of agrivoltaics, engineered to keep underlying farmland available for use, could change all that. Instead of placing solar panels on rooftops, agrivoltaics are strategically situated on fields to create partial shade, retain soil water, and increase crop production. This method means the same land can be used for farming and clean energy generation.

Per CleanTechnica: "Agrivoltaic solar arrays will win the rural solar war."

Combining the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Reserve Program with incentives to pursue agrivoltaics would enable farmers to make money, preserve farmland, protect flora and fauna, and prevent pollution, the CleanTechnica report noted.

"Evidence is also accumulating in support of the beneficial impacts on pollinator habitats and native flora," stated CleanTechnica — a high-value proposition considering worrisome reductions in the global insect population.

Those big wins have agrivoltaics gaining buzz. In June, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority announced a $5 million program supporting agrivoltaic solar development, as reported by CleanTechnica.

"This initiative seeks to strike a balance between achieving renewable energy targets and supporting the agricultural sector," said New York Ag Connection, and sets a precedent for other states to potentially follow.

Excited about this new frontier? Let that fuel your exploration into the world of alternative and more affordable energy. Calculate how much you'd save with solar power and install your own panels at home, learn about community solar programs, level up daily life with cool technology, and preserve pollinators in your own yard. Whatever you choose, there are sunny skies ahead.

