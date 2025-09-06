Billionaire sparks outrage after ditching US city in middle of massive project: 'Not helpful'

Much has been reported about the massive shortage of affordable housing in the United States. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are about 4.5 million fewer homes than needed in the country. This has created many economic and social problems, including widening inequality, more expensive homes, and a lack of workplace mobility.

This is why recent news out of Duluth, Minnesota, is so incredibly frustrating. Between 2021 and 2024, billionaire Kathy Cargill purchased 24 parcels of land on Park Point in the city. She then tore down several of the homes with reported plans to "beautify" the neighborhood by possibly adding pickleball courts and a coffee shop.

But now, she is apparently abandoning those plans and selling a bunch of the properties, which include empty lots that used to be residential homes. The entire project has sparked outrage among the Duluth community.

Luckily, innovations to address the housing shortage could help. For instance, the Texas A & M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is using 3-D printing technology to build affordable student housing. Elsewhere, a construction tech firm called Automated Architecture teamed up with a real estate holding company to build homes using robotic micro-factories.

There has also been a massive rise in popularity in tiny home living. Tiny homes save people money, both on construction and cost of living.

There are also many ways to fight back against unfair housing practices that make a level playing field impossible. One is to take local action. Another is to explore critical climate issues and leverage your learnings into action. Knowledge is power, and understanding the connections between these topics is an important step.

For the residents of Duluth, one can only hope the lots are developed into affordable housing for the community. As Mayor Roger Reinert stated in a letter to Cargill last year, where he defended his community, "any loss of residential housing is not helpful."

