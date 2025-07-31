Woman shares video tour of fascinating tiny-home community living off the grid: 'Total dream life'

"I love my little off-grid tiny home community and everything it has taught me!"

Many people assume that while off-grid living might be peaceful, it would also be a lonely, solitary life.

But there are tiny-home communities where you can live simply, minimally, and sustainably with others who embrace this unique lifestyle.

In a TikTok video, Bree (@breeanin) shares footage of Little Village, where she lives in an off-grid tiny-home community in Maine.

Bree takes viewers on a tour to see the various tiny-home structures on the property, including a kitchen area and a watering hole. The tour also includes sights of the hay and oxen barns.

Multiple people live on-site at Little Village, including Bree, who is living in a camper until she can build a tiny home for herself.

"I love my little off-grid tiny home community and everything it has taught me!" Bree wrote in the video's caption.

Bree's video tour is inspiring because it shows how social, self-sufficient, and fun the tiny-home lifestyle can be.

Off-grid living takes a different form for each person who tries it, and some amazing videos on social media highlight its perks and challenges.

For example, some modern tiny homes generate their own electricity, while others cost essentially nothing to maintain because of their built-in sustainability features.

Living off the grid in a tiny home can dramatically reduce your costs and help you focus on what matters most in your life without all the noise of stuff, clutter, and excess. It can also help reduce your overall environmental impact while generating less pollution and contributing less to planet-overheating gases.

You can make tiny-home living even more cost effective by installing solar panels or signing up for a community solar program to bring your energy costs down to or near zero.

Bree's followers loved seeing a tour of her off-grid community and shared their feedback in the video's comment section.

"Total dream life!!" one TikToker commented.

"I would love to live here," another TikTok user wrote.

Someone else shared, "Obsessed, this is so adorable."

