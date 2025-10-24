Frustrated baseball fan shares side-by-side photos of ballpark's upsetting change: 'When is enough enough?'

The Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing, and the World Series is just around the corner. It's the time of year when every pitch can become a lifelong memory for a team and its fans.

And, as one Redditor pointed out, it's a time of year when fans will get bombarded with advertising.

In a thread posted to the r/mlb subreddit, a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan showed in detail how much more advertising exists now at the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park than just a few years ago. The fan showed pictures from four spots around the ballpark in 2019 and 2024, with considerably more ads visible in the more recent pictures.

"My question is, when is enough enough?" the OP asked. "If consumers don't start to speak up, this trend will continue; not only just in baseball, but across all sports."

The side-by-side comparison showed an increase in ads behind home plate, ads replacing a former scoreboard on the right-field fence, and large advertising banners along railings in left and center field.

And none of that even includes the ads shown during television broadcasts, stadiums' corporate naming rights, or ads that now adorn players' jerseys.

This post highlights why other subreddits exist devoted to anticonsumerism. Whether it's going to a ballgame, watching a show, sitting in traffic, or relaxing at the beach, it's seemingly impossible to avoid advertising these days.

All of that advertising has a very real impact on our planet. The more items that advertisers convince us to buy, the more products get manufactured, which pumps out more heat-trapping pollution and plastic waste into the environment.

Those sales also generate more profit for companies, which they can then spend on increased advertising, which starts the whole cycle again.

Fellow fans shared the same frustration and concern as this OP, saying that advertising has taken some of their enjoyment away from the game.

"At this point, we are advertised to such an obscene level, the games should be free," one commenter wrote. "You sit there for three straight hours getting absolutely obliterated with ads."

"I like to say that the game is the real commercial," another added. "All pro sports only exist to make money. Primary form of revenue to leagues is advertising. Never going to stop."

