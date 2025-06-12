Lawmakers approve construction of new power plants that could bring low-cost energy: 'This is the way we can support growth'

Clean energy is good energy, so it's nice when governments get on board with that. According to Reuters, Sweden is jumping in with both feet, since it's providing financing for investment in nuclear power.

The country is planning to build four new nuclear reactors, with half of them up and working by 2035 and the whole plan completed by 2045. They will provide power for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people in their homes and businesses. These reactors will join the six that Sweden already uses as part of its goal to stop relying on gas and natural gas for power.

While some people worry about the potential dangers of nuclear power, the U.S. Department of Energy says that it is both safe and clean. It's considered clean because you don't have to use or harm a lot of land to build a nuclear power plant, it doesn't produce very much waste, and it helps keep the air we all breathe clean.

If you live in a country that hasn't fully jumped on the nuclear power train, like the United States, don't worry. According to S&P Global, there are indications that nuclear power may be ready to take off there, too.

If you'd like to encourage this kind of growth, make sure you vote for politicians who support climate-friendly ideas. If the dangers of nuclear power worry you, consider investing in companies with ideas to make it safer for everyone. Maybe one day you, like much of Sweden, will use nuclear power as part of your everyday life.

Sweden's deputy prime minister and energy minister, Ebba Busch, said, "We need more stable, fossil-free electricity at a competitive price. This is the way we can support growth, our defence capabilities, and make sure Swedish families get electricity at a reasonable price every day."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.