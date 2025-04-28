Senators unite in rare bipartisan push to keep energy affordable: 'We believe the final bill can support smart policies'

These initiatives can help reduce contributions to the changing climate by cutting pollution of planet-warming gases.

A small group of Republican senators in the United States is pushing back against the status quo in hopes of keeping the dream of a greener future alive.

Reuters explained earlier this month that four senators sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune on April 9 asking "to preserve energy tax credits included in the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act in the impending budget reconciliation bill." The letter was signed by Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, John Curtis of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

"Our country is blessed with abundant natural resources and an entrepreneurial spirit that uniquely positions us to power both our economy and the world — enabling U.S. leadership in innovation, energy production, and manufacturing alike," the letter stated, per Reuters. "Many of the investments that make this possible are enabled by current tax provisions, including some from the Inflation Reduction Act."

The Inflation Reduction Act provides various tax credits and rebates for making eco-friendly home improvements and lifestyle changes, such as switching to an energy-efficient induction stove, installing solar panels and heat pumps, or purchasing an electric vehicle. These initiatives can all help reduce contributions to the changing climate by cutting pollution of planet-warming gases.

However, Reuters noted that President Donald Trump has pledged "to repeal the IRA's climate-related measures."

In March, a similar letter from 21 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives requested that Congressional leaders and the White House protect clean energy tax credits. Unfortunately, it appears the message didn't get through with others, as the House passed a budget plan this month that will allow it to bypass Democratic opposition when passing tax cut legislation later this year.

While staring down the barrel of $5 trillion in tax cuts, the latest letter from the four Republican senators stressed that repealing clean energy tax credits would harm businesses and jobs while also having a greater economic impact by disrupting investments.

"We believe the final reconciliation bill can support smart policies that enable private sector investment in domestic energy to help meet future U.S. energy needs and strengthen the global competitiveness of American companies," the letter said, per Reuters.

If you're looking to get involved, it's important to take advantage of IRA tax breaks and credits sooner rather than later amid the policy's uncertain future. You can also make a difference by educating yourself on critical climate issues and voting for candidates who support climate-friendly policies.

