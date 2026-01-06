Shopper floored after noticing toys on shelf at thrift store: '[This] is just absurd'

"This was one of the more egregious prices I saw today."

Thrift stores are typically able to sell items at low and discounted prices thanks to donations by the local community. However, a growing trend of absurd thrift-store pricing is catching shoppers off guard.

One thrift shopper in New Zealand was taken by surprise when they saw the steep price of a box of mismatched Lego pieces.

The shopper shared a picture of the exorbitant pricing to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit — a community dedicated to exposing the exploitative pricing practices of secondhand stores.

A sign attached to the box of used pieces listed the box at 200 New Zealand dollars. "Mixed, not sets," the sign added.

Based on currency exchange rates at the time of writing, the cost of the box of Lego pieces was equivalent to $114.

"This was one of the more egregious prices I saw today," the original poster wrote. "The cost is just absurd."

Used Lego pieces, especially mismatched ones, can be found resold in bulk on sites like eBay or Walmart. A bulk set of 1,000 used Lego pieces can cost between $20 and $30 — a fraction of the price the thrift store is asking.

One observant commenter noted that the box of used Lego pieces weren't even entirely all Lego-branded pieces.

"I can see some Mega Bloks or other off brands in there," they said.

"Who goes to a thrift store looking to spend two hundred dollars?" another user commented.

The absurd pricing for this likely donated item clearly demonstrates the profit-driven behavior of some unethical thrift stores.

Thrift stores and secondhand shops are meant to be an affordable alternative to purchasing items brand new, while helping to keep still-usable items out of the landfill.

When thrift stores unnecessarily inflate prices of used or secondhand goods, thrift shoppers have little reason to continue buying into the circular economy, opting to buy new instead.

Fortunately, there are more thrift shops that continue to practice ethical pricing than there are unethical thrift stores.

Thrift store shoppers have found everyday household necessities, from KitchenAid accessories to bamboo rattan chairs, at reasonable prices, helping to stretch their dollar further.

Thrift stores are also great places to discover rare or valuable vintage items. One thrift store shopper found a vintage cameo ring worth over $100 for the grand price of $3. These are the positive experiences that thrift stores should strive to continue to provide.

"The decimal point is missing — it should be 2.00," one commenter joked.

"This is crazy," another commenter stated. "If it isn't a full set it is no way worth over $100 used lol."

