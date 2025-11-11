Onlooker captures photos of yacht with outrageous added features: 'I can't even imagine'

"How much money do you need?"

Reddit users were shocked by audacious images of a luxury yacht connected to three additional boats and a helipad.

The photos were shared on r/boating and depict the yacht next to three black speedboats. There is a helipad attached to the main vessel with a chopper parked on it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"You guys ever see a helipad with twin 350s?" the Reddit user wrote in the caption. "The helicopter is a spotter for the closed-cockpit MTI."

Eagle-eyed users pointed out that the ship was the Abigail. The vessel is 108 feet long and holds 6,400 gallons of fuel on board, according to Superyacht Times. The $4,150,000 vessel belonged to Derek Wachob, owner of pipe manufacturer Paragon Industries, which serves the oil and gas industries.

The Abigail was seized by federal authorities in September, according to KOTV. The outlet reported that Wachob had been facing numerous lawsuits over unpaid loans, which some investors believed went toward his lavish lifestyle.

From yachts like this to private jets, the ultrarich have an outsized impact on our environment. While they appear as physical manifestations of wealth inequality to many onlookers, these vessels create a disproportionate amount of pollution. One Oxfam study found that billionaires create more pollution in 90 minutes than the average person does in a lifetime.

This is significant because everyone feels the effects of the changing climate. The outsized pollution created by billionaires contributes to the amount of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere. People feel the effects whenever they experience extreme weather events, rising utility costs, or food insecurity.

The poorest people feel the effects the hardest despite often contributing the least to carbon pollution. That is why many people feel so strongly about yachts like the Abigail and the other luxury vehicles around it.

Other Reddit users remarked on how absurd the Abigail looked with its accessories. Many pointed out the allegations against its former owner.

"I can't even imagine what it must be like to have that kinda of money," a user said.

"How much money do you need?" another person asked.

