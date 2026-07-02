FDA issues highest-risk recall for popular potato chips over salmonella fears

"A reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause serious health problems or death."

Some Dirty chips are taking the branding a little too literally.

As ABC 11 reported on June 28, varieties of Dirty and Zapp's potato chips sold by Utz Quality Foods are under further scrutiny after the Food and Drug Administration elevated a potato chip recall first announced in May to the highest risk category.

What happened?

The FDA has since labeled the recall as Class I in a new enforcement report that cited potential salmonella contamination. The saga began in May when Utz Quality Foods issued a voluntary recall of the chips in question.

The new designation means there is "a reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause serious health problems or death," ABC11 noted.

The affected lineup spans both brands, per the original voluntary recall.

For Zapp's products, the recall covers Bayou Blackened Ranch in 1.5-ounce, 2.5-ounce, and 8-ounce bags; Salt and Vinegar in 1.5-ounce, 60-count packs; and Big Cheezy in 2.5-ounce and 8-ounce bags.

It also includes Dirty Salt and Vinegar, Dirty Maui Onion, and Dirty Sour Cream and Onion, all in 2-ounce bags.

Anyone who has these chips is being told to discard them rather than eat them.

Why does it matter?

Salmonella can cause serious illness. As the Mayo Clinic noted, while some people can emerge unscathed, most people have to deal with diarrhea, fever, and cramps in the aftermath.

The condition can turn serious through severe dehydration or the spread of the disease out of the intestines, the Mayo Clinic added.

A recall involving chips can also be easy for households to miss, since shelf-stable snack foods often sit in pantries, lunch boxes, or snack drawers for a long time before they are opened.

Within the FDA's recall system, Class I is the agency's highest alert level, used when exposure may result in serious health effects. That means a nondescript bag of chips could lead to a highly unpleasant or even dangerous health problem.

The saga also points to some of the flaws in industrial food production. This salmonella contamination is far from the only one this year, and the overall pattern indicates gaps in food safety and quality control.

There is also a delay between contamination and recalls that can mean the situation can become deadly in the most extreme circumstances.

What can I do?

Check your pantry, snack drawer, lunch supplies, or multipack boxes for the recalled Zapp's and Dirty products. If you find any of the affected items, do not eat them.

Consumers should throw the chips away, and if they were stored in a reusable container or spilled into another bin, that surface should be washed thoroughly before it is used again.

If anyone in the household has eaten the recalled product and develops symptoms, they should contact a health care provider.

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