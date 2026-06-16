FDA probes multistate salmonella outbreak as officials race to trace mystery food source

At least 62 confirmed illnesses are tied to a Salmonella enteritidis outbreak now under investigation.

A federal health investigation is looking into a new salmonella outbreak with an unknown cause that has infected dozens of people, as Food Safety News reported.

That uncertainty can make outbreaks especially frustrating for shoppers, because the usual advice to avoid a recalled product is not yet possible.

What's happening?

At least 62 confirmed illnesses are tied to a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak now under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency noted on its Active Investigations page.

So far, the FDA has not said whether any patients have been hospitalized, how old they are, or which states they live in, Food Safety News noted.

The visible-case count may represent only part of the outbreak. Food Safety News noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each confirmed salmonella patient in an outbreak may correspond to 29 others who go undetected because some people never seek medical care or are not specifically tested.

Why does it matter?

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and dehydration, and some groups, including young children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems, can face more serious complications.

When the source of an outbreak remains unknown, it becomes much harder for consumers to protect themselves through targeted choices at the grocery store or in their own kitchens. Instead, they are left waiting for health officials to connect the dots.

Investigations often begin with limited information. Agencies may first confirm illnesses, then narrow down possible foods, and only later announce recalls or consumer warnings if the evidence becomes strong enough.

The latest salmonella investigation is also unfolding alongside other food safety concerns, Food Safety News noted.

In a separate outbreak, Listeria infections linked to Clover Hill Dairy LLC requeson and soft ricotta cheese involved nine patients in three states and resulted in eight people being hospitalized and one dying.

What's being done?

To identify where the salmonella cases overlap, FDA investigators have started traceback work, reviewing purchase records, supply chains, and distribution patterns to identify a common source among sick patients, as Food Safety News noted.

For the Listeria outbreak, regulators have taken more concrete action. The FDA has initiated sampling, and Clover Hill Dairy has begun a recall. Nelson & Isa Lacteos LLC, which sells Clover Hill Dairy cheese in plain containers, has also initiated a recall.

Until the investigation identifies a source, consumers can lower risk by cleaning hands and kitchen surfaces, separating raw foods, refrigerating perishable items quickly, and getting medical advice if severe gastrointestinal symptoms appear, especially after eating a suspect product.

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