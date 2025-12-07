Shopper sparks outrage with photo of deceptive grocery item: 'Should be illegal'

"First and last time I buy this."

The only thing shrinking faster than grocery portions is the patience consumers have with them.

What's happening?

In a post to Reddit's r/shrinkflation forum, a shopper posted a tub of Zacca hummus that appears full from the top but hides a large, hollow plastic dome on the bottom. When the user turned it over, they realized a significant portion of what looked like food was actually empty space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is bulls***. First and last time I buy this," they wrote.

"This type of package design should be illegal. Not only is it misleading, it actually uses more plastic," said another commenter, equally as frustrated by these poor packaging decisions.

Why is shrinkflation concerning?

Shrinkflation, when companies reduce product volume while keeping prices the same, is becoming more common in grocery aisles, especially as food costs remain frustratingly high.

Many shoppers say they're tired of paying more for less while corporations quietly pass costs along to consumers.

"I hate buying hummus," one person wrote. "The packaging gets smaller and smaller."

The personal inconvenience is hard to miss, but the ripple effects of wasteful packaging go far beyond a disappointing purchase.

Plastic packaging is resource-intensive to produce, expensive to dispose of, and lingers in landfills for centuries. It also shifts responsibility and guilt onto consumers who never asked for extra plastic in the first place.

Is Zacca doing anything about this?

The company says its chickpeas are grown on a family farm that uses regenerative farming methods, which protect soil and use water more efficiently. And there are no seed oils, artificial preservatives, or GMOs. While it seems the company is focused on what goes in the container, the container itself needs more work.

Zacca has not issued a statement regarding this specific product design, but brands often defend excessive packaging by claiming it preserves freshness or improves shipping durability. Even if there's a manufacturing reason behind the shape, shoppers say companies can and should find ways to maintain quality without increasing waste or disguising portion size.

What's being done about shrinkflation more broadly?

Consumers are increasingly calling for clearer packaging rules and better protections against deceptive volume tactics. Some regions internationally have already introduced regulations that limit how much space inside packaging can be unusable or empty, and commenters argue the U.S. should do the same.

In the meantime, shoppers are encouraged to compare net weights instead of container size and consider products packaged in more sustainable materials like glass or cardboard whenever possible.

