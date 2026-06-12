White Castle's post-Impossible replacement is a crunchy new veggie slider that's easy to order vegan

Customers do not need to change the bun, because it is plant-based.

White Castle has followed through on its promise to offer a new meat-free alternative after disappointing plant-based customers in late 2025 by dropping the Impossible Slider from its menu.

Its new Southwest Veggie Slider can be included in a vegan order with one small change.

What happened?

At the end of 2025, White Castle told customers, "We're so sorry about the disappointment, but our Impossible Sliders are being discontinued. We will have a new veggie slider coming soon, and we hope you'll give it a try!"

VegNews reported that the promised replacement is now officially available.

The Southwest Veggie Slider is built around a plant-based Dr. Praeger's patty. The vegetables in it include sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, corn, black beans, and onions, and it has a crunchy brown rice coating seasoned with chipotle and barbecue.

Customers do not need to change the bun, because it is plant-based. But the standard slider includes jalapeño cheese, so it has to be ordered without cheese to be vegan.

A White Castle spokesperson also confirmed that the slider shares cooking and prep space with meat and fish products.

White Castle has not publicly detailed why it replaced the Impossible Slider, though it said the new item was informed by customer research conducted during the summer of 2025.

Why does it matter?

The new slider arrives at a time when some restaurant chains are pulling back on plant-based meat offerings.

Rather than turning to another meat alternative, White Castle appears to be leaning into more recognizable ingredients and a different texture.

VegNews cited Renub Research, which projects the U.S. bean market will exceed $1 billion by 2027. That comes even as plant-based meat sales have cooled, while demand for whole-food, plant-based staples continues to grow.

It also gives plant-based diners another option at a major national chain, which could make road trips, quick lunches, and late-night meals a little easier.

As White Castle chief marketing officer Jamie Richardson put it: "Our Cravers have been pretty vocal about wanting an alternative to traditional meat Sliders that doesn't compromise on flavor. That prompted our menu innovation team to prioritize finding a craveable alternative, and we believe the Southwest Veggie Slider delivers on that in a big way."

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