US farmers struggle to adapt as weather whiplash causes unpredictable impacts: 'Numerous wheat fields were lost'

"We need just enough moisture."

Texas bore the brunt of extreme weather in early July as flash flooding devastated Kerr County.

However, that wasn't the only intense atmospheric event to impact the Lone Star State in 2025, and local farmers are experiencing mixed fortunes due to the unexpected and changeable conditions.

What's happening?

An article by Farm Progress explained how varying conditions across the state have left some crops thriving, while others are affected by droughts, high winds, and hail.

"Numerous wheat fields were lost to hail, and some summer crops required replanting," Jourdan Bell, an Extension agronomist in Amarillo and associate professor in soil and crop sciences, said to Farm Progress. "Winds have also dried fields quickly, limiting the benefit of recent rain."

Why are the lost wheat fields concerning?

Texas is reportedly the ninth-largest wheat-producing state in the U.S. According to Texas Wheat, "In 2022, statewide wheat production was valued at $355 million."

The loss of these crops could result in economic loss for farmers, as well as impact consumers, as prices will go up as supply decreases.

Other severe weather events are impacting horticulture and agriculture across the world — it's not just Texas's wheat. Droughts in Kenya are making black tea production more difficult, and hail and rainstorms in Kashmir are putting cherry crops in a crisis state.

While some unpredictable weather is normal, excessive, intense weather events point to a bigger issue. Rising global temperatures, due to toxic pollution, are largely attributed to human activity and contribute to the imbalanced weather worldwide.

What's being done about the impacted wheat crops?

Another crop and soil sciences professor, Ronnie Schnell, explained to Farm Progress, "It's easy to slip into water stress in a hot, dry summer. … We're off to a good start, but we need just enough moisture, especially heading into fall."

By staying aware of critical climate issues, you can remain informed on how they affect you or your area. To go the extra mile, if farmers near you are impacted by environmental issues, you should contact your public officials to ask them to support programs that aid farmers.

Severe weather affects more than just farmers. Homeowners can suffer property damage and power outages in severe storms.

