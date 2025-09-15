Experts set to make unprecedented change to US dietary guidelines: 'Would move to the top of the list'

"You can still have your favorite flavors and cuisines."

For the first time in U.S. history, dietary guidelines are going to recommend that people favor plant-based protein over animal-based protein.

Christopher Gardner, a professor of medicine at Stanford Prevention Research Center and committee member, said to the Washington Post, "Beans, peas, and lentils would move to the top of the list of protein sources, while red meat moves to the bottom as the protein source you should eat least."

A vegan diet contributes to lower cholesterol, better gut health, lower blood pressure, and lower BMI, which overall lowers the risk of heart disease, cancer, and Type 2 diabetes.

A study in 2024 published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that getting enough protein was linked to healthy aging in women, which was defined as free of chronic disease and overall high functioning physical and mental health. But when the scientists looked at the type of protein, they found that plant-based protein improved the odds of healthy aging.

The recommended daily protein intake for adults looking to maintain their muscle mass is .36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. Older adults should try to get 0.45 to 0.59 grams of protein per pound of body weight to offset the natural bone and muscle loss with age.

While it's not required to live on a completely vegan diet to get the health benefits, an assistant professor of nutrition at NYU, Andrea Glenn, and her colleagues discovered there was an ideal minimum of plant-based protein.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

"Based on our research, most people should aim to get about a third of their protein from plants, and older adults and those at high risk of heart disease should aim for closer to 50%," Glenn said to the Washington Post.

The switch from animal-based proteins to plant-based proteins can be as simple as replacing one ingredient in your favorite recipes.

"You can still have your favorite flavors and cuisines. Think about what you enjoy eating, then look for plant-based substitutions," Vanita Rahman, the clinic director at the Barnard Medical Center in Washington, said to the Post.

Beyond health benefits, the vegan diet is considered the most eco-friendly as it produces 75% fewer polluting gases than an omnivorous diet, according to the New York Times.

For those who want to try plant-based replacements, start with easy swaps such as rice paper bacon, vegan mayo, or broccoli fries.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.