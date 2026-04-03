Recall issued for milk sold in multiple states

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified it as a class II recall.

Wawa Beverage Company voluntarily recalled multiple milk products due to the potential presence of foreign materials.

What's happening?

PIX 11 reported that the popular East Coast convenience store chain issued the recall after discovering foreign plastic material in 2% milk, double Dutch chocolate milk, cookies and cream, and low-fat chocolate milk.

These products were available exclusively at Wawa stores in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

Why is this recall concerning?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified it as a class II recall, meaning use of or exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

Microplastics and their effects on human health have become a growing concern. They've now been found in nearly every organ in the human body.

According to Stanford Medicine, a review of existing research by scholars at the University of California, San Francisco, found that exposure to microplastics likely harms reproductive, digestive, and respiratory health, and the data suggested a link to certain cancers.

While this recall may have been small and contained, similar recalls have been made for products from meat to hash browns to baked goods.

Recalls like this not only raise questions about food production safety but also about how to avoid these harmful materials, since they're in almost everything.

What can be ​​done about plastic contamination?

If you live in one of the states affected by this recall, check your refrigerator. If you have any of the recalled milk products on hand, dispose of them or return them to your local Wawa for a potential refund.

Scientists are working on solutions to microplastic pollution in the body and the environment, and companies are slowly moving away from plastic in food packaging, but these solutions take time.

You can reduce your exposure to microplastics by using less plastic, especially single-use items. Opting for glass or metal products whenever you can and removing plastic cookware from your kitchen are small steps you can take.

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