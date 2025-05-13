Supplier issues massive recall of frozen hash browns sold nationwide after dangerous contaminant found: 'Should be discarded or returned'

"Consumers who have purchased [them] … are urged not to consume them."

A recall of a popular frozen food product has shed light on the perils of plastic contamination.

What's happening?

As Food Safety News detailed in early May, Lamb Weston Inc. recalled a whopping 34,801 cases of its frozen Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties due to "the presence of foreign material, specifically plastic pieces ranging from 1 millimeter to 8 millimeters in size."

The recall was initiated on April 19 and remains ongoing, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Food Safety News.

The Class II recall indicates "a low risk" of serious health consequences, though temporary or reversible effects remain a possibility. The products included in the recall were distributed to Arizona and Hawai'i, as well as internationally to Japan, Kuwait, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled Lamb Weston Hashbrown Patties are urged not to consume them," Food Safety News stated. "The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase."

Why is microplastic consumption concerning?

While no adverse reactions were reported at the time of the recall, this issue highlights the dangers of plastic pollution.

As Food Safety News noted, "the presence of plastic pieces in food products poses risks such as choking, oral injury, or gastrointestinal damage if ingested."

Unfortunately, this issue is becoming far too common. Even a major company like Kraft Heinz had to recall thousands of cases of its Singles American cheese due to a machine error that left plastic in the slices.

The recall was triggered after customers had reported choking or gagging incidents, and Kraft advised returning affected products to the store for a full refund.

These instances also raise concerns for microplastic consumption, as these tiny particles are already incredibly invasive, accumulating in the environment and even inside our bodies.

The health effects are still being determined, but microplastics have already been linked to cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and ALS.

Microplastics can be found everywhere, from the air we breathe to the food we eat, so ingesting food contaminated with plastic creates even more risks to our health.

What's being done about this?

Any consumers experiencing adverse effects after consuming recalled products should seek medical attention immediately.

These cases of plastic contamination underscore the importance of seeking sustainable alternatives to plastic packaging. It's necessary to reduce the reliance on single-use plastics in food products due to the hazards they can pose.

Supporting initiatives such as the development of biodegradable solutions and reusable food wraps are among the small changes that can go a long way toward reducing microplastic pollution and protecting the planet.

