Shoppers warned after grocery chain issues urgent recall on widely sold meat products — here's what's affected

A New Jersey-based grocery store chain issued a recall on beef, pork, and meatloaf mix because of a safety issue with the meat.

What's happening?

According to CBS Philadelphia, ShopRite recalled all ground beef, pork, and meatloaf mix products produced and sold at the Laurel Hill store in Clementon on March 20.

This was due to possible plastic contamination of the products after a problem with a meat grinder. There may have been plastic pieces in the meat, which could cause a health hazard for those who consumed it.

Why is plastic contamination important?

Plastic contamination has become a big issue with food products, largely because of changes in the supply chain and the ways foods are produced. Historically, most food products have been made using metal equipment, but as companies have cut costs, plastic has become increasingly common in meat grinders and slicers.

The problem with this is that while plastic is cheaper to buy and replace, it's less durable and more prone to chipping and breaking than metal.

When that happens, plastic can wind up in our digestive systems. Microplastics — fragments smaller than 5 millimeters — have been found throughout our bodies, including our brains, semen, and respiratory systems, and while we don't know the full extent of the impact they can have on the human body, what we know so far isn't good.

What's being done about plastic contamination?

Some companies have moved away from plastics in certain aspects of their production lines. Plastic packaging, in particular, has been overhauled, with businesses incorporating more recycled plastic to reduce what ends up in landfills.

Grocery store chain Aldi has introduced recyclable wrapping for its butter, and Shake 'N Bake products no longer feature plastic bags, reducing waste and exposure to microplastics via food.

