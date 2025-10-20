Dumpster diver makes stunning discovery after peeking in Walgreens trash cans: 'I am shocked'

If you time it right, you can score free food and other items by checking out store dumpsters ahead of trash day.

But while dumpster diving might be easier on your wallet, it doesn't change the fact that businesses contribute to global food waste on a massive scale, as one Reddit user revealed with their Walgreens haul.

What happened?

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of their lucky finds, which included over a dozen packages of Hostess CupCakes, several varieties of Kettle brand potato chips, Cheez-Its, and several types of candies, including Starburst and Haribo gummy bears.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've always taken advantage of dumpster diving whenever it's been convenient," the OP captioned the photo. "Just happened to be walking home passing behind my local Walgreens and found all this. Everything is either about to expire or damaged."

The OP said in a comment that they'd also scored a Mickey Mouse ornament, pictured in the photo, along with at least 50 pairs of reading glasses "with absolutely no issues" and some beauty products.

"I am shocked they threw them away," one commenter said. "In our area, things pulled from shelves get taken to a warehouse & then some of the huge boxes of items have been donated to a church group that then hands them out."

One user mentioned the nutritional quality of the products, to which another replied, "He can also donate them to the food pantry, it may not be the healthiest but a full belly of potato chips is better than an empty one."

Why is food waste concerning?

According to ReFED, a leading food waste nonprofit, nearly 40% of all food in the United States goes unsold or uneaten every year. Grocery retailers are a major contributor to the problem, generating nearly six million tons of food waste.

While many stores are making progress in donating more food to charities or composting perishable items, ReFED estimates that around a quarter of food in the U.S. ends up in landfills or incinerators.

As food decomposes in landfills, it releases potent planet-heating gases, such as methane, and may contaminate groundwater. Plus, it wastes the valuable resources — namely, land, water, energy, and labor — needed to grow the food in the first place.

In addition, the plastic packaging from candy and chip bags poses other environmental threats, as plastic contains harmful chemicals that can affect wildlife and the planet as it breaks down.

Meanwhile, around one in seven Americans face food insecurity, and while chips and candy don't substitute for fresh, healthy food, they can provide much-needed calories for those without other options.

Is Walgreens doing anything about this?

According to Walgreens Boots Alliance, the company addresses food waste with its Green Box program, a recycling initiative that diverts unsold and expired seasonal items from landfills to be donated to charities such as Feed the Children.

In its 2024 Impact Report, the company said it aimed to reduce food waste by 50% across its United Kingdom stores and was on track to reach its goal.

It's not clear why the products in the photo were thrown away, but the OP mentioned that their sell-by date was approaching, so Walgreens may have policies in place requiring food to be discarded by a certain date to avoid liability and maintain quality.

However, since none of them are perishable, it seems plausible that they could have been donated or at least sold at a discount.

What else is being done about food waste?

Grocery chains such as Kroger and Trader Joe's have demonstrated that giving away or donating perishable items that would have gone bad during a storm-induced power outage isn't as complicated as it might seem.

However, if that isn't an option, composting is the next best choice to prevent waste and even provide a free source of fertilizer. Both businesses and the public can benefit from recycling food scraps.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.