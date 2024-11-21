Travelers share surprising experience after sticking to popular diet during Italian vacation: 'So great that we have more options'

For many people, Italian cuisine means two things: meat and cheese. But one plant-based pair of travelers shared how they enjoyed a vegan trip to Italy — and found some truly unforgettable bites along the way.

The scoop

Plant-based influencer duo Ben Brown and Ciara Doyle (@goinggreenmedia) shared their favorite spots from Tuscany in a video that would have anybody drooling.

"Italy's Tuscany region is known for its unparalleled beauty, medieval towns, wine, and typically meat-heavy cuisine," they explained. "However, with plant-based hotels, plenty of vegan restaurants, and with veganism at an all-time high in Italy, finding plant-based food is easier than ever."

From a meat-free hotel with an organic vegetable garden and fruit grove, to a breakfast spot offering chickpea 'omelets,' there was an abundance of options.

"Even when visiting small towns, dairy-free gelato was never far away," they said, mentioning favorite flavors like salted peanut and red wine sorbet.

One commenter said, "I love finding a vegan gelato that comes in decadent flavors like chocolate instead of just fruity ones."

And while it may seem surprising to find so many options in a culture known for its meat, Ben and Ciara explained that "many countries have a history of eating mostly plant-based, as being able to afford meat was once a luxury that only the wealthiest in society could afford."

How it's working

Many vegan eaters choose to forgo meat because of its extreme environmental impact.

The meat industry is a known polluter, particularly when it comes to generating methane, which is 80 times more potent at warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, per the United Nations Environment Programme. One study published in the journal Nature Food found that meat production generates more than twice the emissions of plant-based alternatives.

Beyond that, eating plant-based is often more affordable and offers multiple health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke.

And, as Ben and Ciara point out, it's delicious! With so many vegan options cropping up around the world, they enthused, "Animal lovers no longer have to settle for a cheeseless pizza or sad spaghetti." And to see the footage of their decadent dishes, anyone would be convinced.

It's also worth noting that eating plant-based doesn't have to mean being 100% vegan, 100% of the time. Even swapping out a couple meals per week for plant-forward ones could make a big difference in your emissions and food budget.

What people are saying

Viewers were awed by the delicious plates. "What a dream place! And look at all this food!" one person enthused.

Another agreed: "Everything looks so delicious!"

Some had taken similar trips and had equally rave reviews. "All the vegan spots we went to in Rome were amazing," one person shared.

Others were ready to book their own flights. "I'm so ready for a vegan Italy trip," one person said.

Overall, the enthusiasm for the growing popularity of the vegan lifestyle was obvious. "So great that we have more options," one person wrote excitedly.

