Beloved vegan diner to serve final meal as owners say costs are unsustainable

"This is very sad for us."

A popular vegan diner in Southwest Portland said earlier this week that its last meal will be served June 14, citing unsustainable operating costs.

Vertical Diner opened in July 2019, and the news of its closure quickly spread among local diners and Portland's vegan community, especially since the city has already lost several plant-based restaurants in recent years, KOIN reported.

In a social media announcement, Vertical Diner said the business "has been economically challenging for a long time." The owners shared that they had once planned to close after the pandemic, but stayed open because they "fell in love with our amazing customers" and "couldn't bring ourselves to do it." Now, they said, "the costs of operation are unsustainable."

"This is very sad for us, but we are excited to focus on our lives and other ventures. We are so grateful for this experience. It has been a lot of work, but serving vegan food to as many people as possible has always been our mission," they said.

The closure also points to broader challenges for businesses focused on lower-impact dining choices, as plant-based meals can help reduce the environmental footprint of food production.

As restaurants everywhere contend with rising food costs, it becomes increasingly difficult to offer healthy, good-for-the-planet options. This is especially disappointing as interest in meat-free food options is growing.

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Not only are meat-free foods often better for the environment, but significant research has pointed to their health benefits, even when swapped out for meat just one day a week.

In the comments of Vertical Diner's farewell post, supporters shared a mix of sadness and appreciation.

"It's heartbreaking when vegan places go under as they are the change to this world," wrote one.

"Bummer," agreed another. "Definitely miss every Vegan restaurant that shutters."

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