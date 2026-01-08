Largest study of its kind reveals unexpected results of children eating plant-based diets: 'Significantly higher odds'

A new study reveals that vegan diets can be healthy for kids, but parents should plan ahead and be ready to supplement important micronutrients.

The research, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, examined the dietary habits of nearly 50,000 children across 18 countries. Green Queen broke down the key results, which support the health benefits of well-planned, plant-based diets for kids.

Researchers evaluated an array of diets, including omnivores, lacto-ovo vegetarians, and vegans. There were pluses and minuses to each type of diet.

On the positive side, vegans and vegetarians netted out to have better cardiovascular profiles than meat eaters. That's because they averaged lower levels of cholesterol, including "bad cholesterol" aka LDL.

Protein is often cited as a concern for vegan diets, but the study found that it wasn't an issue for meat-free eaters. There were, however, other nutrients that parents of vegans or vegetarians should be aware of.

Iron is one. Even though meat-free eaters consume more of it, absorption is lower and can lead to deficiency or anemia. The researchers proposed consuming more iron-rich foods with vitamin C.

Vegan children also had "significantly higher odds" of vitamin B12 deficiency. That could likewise cause anemia or even major neurological issues. Supplementation is possible to bridge the gap, per recent studies. Calcium, iodine, and zinc are other nutrients to watch for in vegan children.

Despite these areas for supplementation and monitoring, the study's authors endorsed plant-based diets.

"Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children," declared lead author Monica Dinu, per Green Queen.

That's good news for parents who want their kids to benefit from some of the positives of vegan diets. Growing research indicates they can lower diabetes and cardiovascular risk while improving nutrition and blood sugar markers.

It's also good for the planet, as the meat and dairy industries are responsible for a large chunk of pollution. Plant-based alternatives require fewer resources and reduce the need for deforestation.

The research shows that parents looking to go down this path with their kids should be attentive to the challenges but feel comfortable with proper preparation.

"We hope these findings offer clearer guidance on both the benefits and potential risks of plant-based diets, helping the growing number of parents choosing these diets for health, ethical, or environmental reasons," concluded Dinu, per Green Queen.

